Creative Planning Has $8.74 Million Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Creative Planning cut its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

