Creative Planning Invests $8.39 Million in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Crowdstrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $10,704,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,704,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,004,694 shares of company stock valued at $415,232,337.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $61.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Crowdstrike to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

