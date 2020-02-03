Creative Planning Sells 1,432 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $150.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day moving average of $152.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.