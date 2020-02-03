Creative Planning Sells 1,692 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $4,709,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.77 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.13 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.