Creative Planning Sells 2,546 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after acquiring an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of D opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

