Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

DWS stock opened at €36.14 ($42.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €23.20 ($26.98) and a 12 month high of €36.51 ($42.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.61.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

