Creditbit (CRB) Hits Market Cap of $9,496.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Creditbit has a market cap of $9,496.00 and $149.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditbit alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.