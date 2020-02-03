Cummins (CMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CMI opened at $159.97 on Monday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average is $168.65.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

