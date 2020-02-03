CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,147 ($15.09) on Monday. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 405.60 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,198 ($15.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 992.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. The firm has a market cap of $810.41 million and a PE ratio of 98.88.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

