Cwm LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 52.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,193,000 after purchasing an additional 179,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $16,357,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

CINF stock opened at $104.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

