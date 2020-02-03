Cwm LLC Acquires 747 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 91,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

