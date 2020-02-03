Cwm LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 991,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after acquiring an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 944,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,291,000 after acquiring an additional 490,067 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

NYSE MS opened at $52.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

