Cwm LLC Buys 150 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $101.48 and a twelve month high of $138.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

