Cwm LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

