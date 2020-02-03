Cwm LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $91.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

