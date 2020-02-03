Cwm LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.55.

GD stock opened at $175.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

