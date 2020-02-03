Cwm LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

