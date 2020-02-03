Cwm LLC Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after buying an additional 672,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in M&T Bank by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in M&T Bank by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 70,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.52 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average is $160.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.