Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

