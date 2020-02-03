Cwm LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.92.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $268.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

