Cwm LLC Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $71.27 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

