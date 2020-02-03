Cwm LLC Raises Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

