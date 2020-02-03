Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.09 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

