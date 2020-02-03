Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,988 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 46,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.59 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

