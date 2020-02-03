Cwm LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

