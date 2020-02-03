Cwm LLC Trims Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $286.11 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.50 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $3,221,567 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

