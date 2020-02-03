DCC (LON:DCC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DCC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,987.10 ($105.07).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,132 ($80.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,480.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,758.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

