Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.50.

DECK stock opened at $190.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $125.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,460 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

