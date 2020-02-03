Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a news impact score of -4.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ ranking:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.