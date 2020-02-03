Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 2,063 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,820,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.