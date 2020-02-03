Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 975 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

