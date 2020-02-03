Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $203.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.38. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $159.08 and a 12 month high of $214.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

