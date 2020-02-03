Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $318.27 on Monday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.