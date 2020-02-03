Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 48 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $238.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.06 and a 52 week high of $244.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.57 and a 200-day moving average of $226.98.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

