Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 82 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $19,835,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,229,383 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,961,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,583,501 shares of company stock valued at $197,239,290. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $139.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $143.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

