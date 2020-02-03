Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys New Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after buying an additional 1,008,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $8,445,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

NYSE:NNN opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

