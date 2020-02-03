Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

TJX opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.