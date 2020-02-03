Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Shares of CAT opened at $131.35 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

