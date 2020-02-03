Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.