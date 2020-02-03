Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $1.34 Million Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 40.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 93,502 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 106.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $44.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.