Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $1.58 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $137.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $99.30 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

