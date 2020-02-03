Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $2.25 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 166.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,272,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,738 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

