Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $123.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

