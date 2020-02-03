Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $76,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $3,470,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

