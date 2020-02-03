Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 111 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $125.37 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $103.16 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

