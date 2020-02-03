Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,831,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

