Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $59.28 on Monday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

