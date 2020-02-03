Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 200 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

