Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 259 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $174,000. Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $514,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab stock opened at $196.11 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.59 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

