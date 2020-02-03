Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 8,710 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 4.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

